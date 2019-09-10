DEC Hosts 10th Annual Jefferson County Youth Waterfowl Hunt

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) are offering youth ages 12 through 15 an opportunity to hunt waterfowl with them this fall. This is the 10th year of the program.

The hunt is a two-day event with an educational day at the Sackets Harbor Sportsmen’s Club. The event begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, with a hunt day on Saturday, Sept. 21. To participate, interested youth hunters must possess a New York State hunting license and register with the Harvest Information Program. This event is free to the participants and all equipment will be provided if necessary.

The event is hosted by the Sackets Harbor Sportsmen’s Club and sponsored by the Northern New York Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) and the New York Conservation Officers Association (NYCOA).

Signup sheets are available at the Sackets Harbor Sportsmen’s Club, 17500 County Route 66 (Salt Point Rd); Akins Archery, 25834 NY-12, Watertown, VanTassel’s Gunsmithing, 30412 NY-37, Evans Mills; or at the Region 6 Division of Law Enforcement office, 317 Washington Street, Watertown. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 12. For more information please contact ECO Steve Bartoszewski at 315-489-6984 or email: steven.bartoszewski@dec.ny.gov.