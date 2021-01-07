DEC launches ice fishing creel survey on Lake Champlain

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the launch of an ice fishing creel survey that will be conducted on the New York waters of Lake Champlain starting this week through March.

This ice fishing survey is part of a larger, two-year effort to survey both ice and open water anglers. Data gathered during these surveys will serve as a baseline to help DEC Fisheries biologists better understand angler use and expectations, while also informing management actions on Lake Champlain.

“Lake Champlain is one of New York’s top fishing destinations and ice fishing is a very popular component of the State’s overall fishery,” said Commissioner Seggos. “As such, there is a need to periodically monitor what anglers are targeting and catching so we can evaluate and adjust our management practices as needed.”

The 2021 ice fishing survey will take place at four access points: Plattsburgh Boat Launch on Cumberland Bay, Willsboro Bay Boat Launch, Bulwagga Bay Campground, and South Bay Boat Launch. Anglers coming off the ice will be asked to participate by providing information about their day of fishing and allowing DEC creel agents the opportunity to collect biological data on their catch. Collected data will include target species, number caught, and size. Voluntary participation in the survey gives anglers the opportunity to contribute to future Lake Champlain management decisions.

A copy of the Lake Champlain Ice Fishing Creel Survey plan can be found on DEC’s website. A report summary of the survey results will be made available later in 2021.

Anglers are reminded to always follow best practices for ice safety.

While enjoying outdoor spaces, please continue to PLAY SMART * PLAY SAFE * PLAY LOCAL and follow the Centers for Disease Control / Department of Health guidelines for preventing the spread of colds, flu, and COVID-19.