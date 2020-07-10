DEC launches new online system for the sale of fishing, hunting and trapping licenses

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has launched a new online system for buying fishing, hunting and trapping licenses. The new DEC Automated Licensing System (DECALS) includes user-friendly information to help users locate vendors, receive instant copies of a license, enter and view harvest information, and more.

To use the system you will need the following:

A valid Driver’s License

Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express for payment of your licenses, donations and other purchases

Hunting licenses and privileges and associated carcass tags must be mailed. Please allow 10-14 business days for receipt. Fishing licenses, marine registries and trapping licenses may be printed immediately on plain paper, and an electronic copy will also be emailed. Please be sure to provide a valid email address

First-time users of this website who have previously held a NY sporting license must enter your date of birth and either your driver’s license number OR your customer ID number exactly as it appears on your sporting license to locate and access your customer profile

Your customer profile contains your current licenses and privileges, Deer Management Permit (DMP) application history, DMP preference points, and your game harvest history

Anyone who previously logged in to the site before June 29 must make a new profile. Those signing up will need their driver’s license number or their customer ID number printed on their sporting license to link to their account.

