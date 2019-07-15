DEC seeks public input on Goose Bay watershed

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is seeking participants with knowledge of the Goose Bay watershed to take a brief online survey that will help guide environmental projects and promote partnerships to better care for the area’s land and water. The Goose Bay watershed incudes Otter Creek, Cranberry Creek, and Crooked Creek drainage areas. It covers 52 square miles of land and approximately 25 miles of St. Lawrence River shoreline. Municipalities within the watershed includes the towns of Alexandria, Orleans, and Hammond within Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.

DEC’s Great Lakes Watershed Program is promoting community involvement and partnerships to conserve, protect, and maintain the beautiful coastal waterfront, forests, rivers and quality of life within the Goose Bay watershed. Unique local perspectives provided through the survey will be valuable in identifying environmental priorities and how the public can get involved moving forward.

The survey will be available until July 31, 2019 (link leaves DEC website). To learn more about the Eastern Great Lakes, or with questions about the survey, contact Emily Sheridan, Eastern Great Lakes Watershed coordinator, at 315-785-2382 or Emily.sheridan@dec.ny.gov.