LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Supreme Court has upheld convictions against a former Lake George Watershed Coalition director who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funds. On Thursday, Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced that all six convictions against David Decker had been upheld.

“We are gratified that the Appellate Division upheld all of the convictions and found there was sufficient evidence that the defendant stole public funds, and engaged in a scheme to defraud the people of Warren County,” Carusone said. “Assistant District Attorneys Benjamin Smith and Robert McCarty, as well as Acting Assistant District Attorney Christine Stevens from the Tax Department, put countless hours into this complicated case, and we are glad to see that their hard work has been affirmed by the Appellate Division.”

Decker, of Burnt Hills, was sentenced in 2020 to between 8 and 24 years in state prison, sentenced by then-county judge Hon. John S. Hall, Jr. The court decision this week affirmed evidence for the six felony convictions in Decker’s case, which include Second Degree Grand Larceny and First Degree Scheme to Defraud.

The court found that Decker stole nearly a quarter million dollars from New York State and federal grant funds, all while overseeing projects around the Lake George watershed and region. Questions arose around money owed and not paid to local communities, nonprofits and businesses. Decker claimed to have not yet recieved the grant funds to be used for payment, when it was found that he had taken those funds for himself. Also upheld were convictions for the false filing of tax returns that failed to report hundreds of thousands of dollars in income.