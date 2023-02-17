COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The jury in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial will continue hearing evidence Friday about his September 4, 2021, roadside shooting in a botched suicide-for-hire scheme.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

WATCH: ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 19 RECAP

Get caught up on the Alex Murdaugh investigations

The decision to allow the roadside shooting testimony came after Judge Clifton Newman previously ruled it would not be allowed because it lacked sufficient relevance to this case. After questioning by the defense brought up Curtis Eddie Smith, Judge Newman reversed the decision, saying the door had been opened.

SLED agent Ryan Kelly, who investigated the roadside shooting, testified Thursday, and a recording of a September 13, 2021 interview he conducted with Murdaugh and Murdaugh’s lawyers was played in court. During that phone call, Murdaugh admitted to orchestrating the scheme. It was the same weekend he was fired from his law firm for stealing client funds and the same day he was confronted by Chris Wilson about the missing Farris fees. Murdaugh said that he knew he was about to lose everything and he thought his family would be better off without him, so he asked his longtime drug dealer, Curtis Eddie Smith, to shoot him on the side of the road.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters questions SLED special agent Ryan Kelly during Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

The prosecution hopes to show a pattern of violence and deceit by Murdaugh, especially when he is backed into a corner. They also hoped portions of the testimony would debunk a theory introduced Wednesday by the defense suggesting a local drug gang killed Maggie and Paul. In the interview, Kelly asks Murdaugh if he owes money to any drug gangs and if there may be a threat to Buster. Murdaugh says no.

However, Griffin is quick to point out in the interview that whether Murdaugh owes someone money is dependent upon whether Smith was paying all of what Murdaugh gave him.

Defense is expected to pick up cross-examination of Kelly at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:35 a.m. – Court is in session. Defense begins cross-examining SLED senior special agent Ryan Kelly, who investigated Murdaugh’s roadside shooting.

Ryan Kelly

Harpootlian goes over Murdaugh’s medical records confirming he suffered a brain bleed. He shows Kelly photos of Murdaugh taken by medical personnel.

—

STAY CONNECTED: Receive news alerts from this trial and watch it on the go with the NEWS 2 APP (download it here). You can also subscribe to daily emails for the latest news on this trial.