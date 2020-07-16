del Lago to layoff employees after pandemic forced closure, waiting on reopening guidance

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — del Lago Resort and Casino announced some of their 1,100 furloughed employees will be issued WARN, or layoff, notices. The casino in Waterloo has been closed now for four months, and Seneca Country leadership is looking to expedite the resort’s reopening.

Robert Hayssen, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors for Seneca County, says if Native American-run casinos like Turning Stone are allowed to open up in surrounding areas, del Lago should as well.

He says the resort is a huge driver for the local economy, about two million in gaming revenue alone goes to the county. Hayssen says Albany still has concerns, but del Lago is ready and willing to compromise.

“The finance director for Governor Cuomo said something about the cards might get contaminated,” Hayssen said, “you know, card games…and then the chips can get contaminated. So del Lago’s willing to say just have the slot machines. That’ll open up four different casinos for slot machines. Let’s get this economy going in Upstate New York.”

A statement in part from del Lago reads, “We have been doing everything in our power to responsibly reopen – prioritizing the safety of our team members and guests.” The statement goes on to say that despite their best efforts, the resort and casino have yet to receive state guidance on when or how they will reopen.

