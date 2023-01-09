DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Delmar-Bethlehem EMS is offering what it calls a “bunk-in” program this fall—an incentive for college students to volunteer for 24 hours a week in exchange for rent-free housing. Applications for the 2023-24 term opened over the weekend.

Applicants must:

Be at least 19 by September

Be a state certified EMT and maintain certification

Attend an area college full-time, or be enrolled in the HVCC or Cobleskill Paramedic program

Maintain school enrollment throughout the length of bunk-in participation

Ride 24 hours a week on an ambulance crew

Meet the requirements for Delmar-Bethlehem EMS membership, have EMT experience with an ambulance service, and be able to quickly assume duty as an ambulance “Crew Chief”

Meet driver requirements and have CEVO or EVOC training

Commit for the fall 2023 and spring 2024 semester; can be extended into summer

Bunk-in program participants will live in a newly renovated two-bedroom furnished apartment one mile from the EMS station that will be shared with another bunk-in EMT. On-duty time will be spent in Delmar-Bethlehem’s EMS stations with recently upgraded crew day rooms, kitchens, study areas, and private bunk rooms.

Bunk-in shifts are between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The average call volume on the 12-hour night shift is a total of four calls per day, split between two on-duty ambulance crews. Duty uniforms and equipment will be provided, a spokesperson for the ambulance service said.

To obtain an application, send a letter of interest and resume to Lt. Bob Gehrer at bob.gehrer@delmarems.org.