Department of Environmental Conservation seeks feedback on endangered species

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking public input on proposed protections for endangered animal species. New Yorkers are welcome to weigh in throughout October on a revised regulatory proposal would that strengthen safety measured for threatened wildlife.

The proposed changes include clarifying the criteria to determine whether endangered species are present, strengthening the DEC’s ability to protect species, and establishing a satellite colony to enable population recovery. Establishing experimental populations in protected lands—like Wildlife Management Areas or State Forests—would help to relieve the regulatory burden on property owners. However, the DEC would post proposed experimental population designations for public review without removing any protections already in place.

The proposal would allow the DEC and landowners of wildlife habitat where endangered or threatened species might live to share information more easily. Opening up the lines of communication between the DEC and such landowners during the permit review period would speed up permit decisions. The Department also says it would help preserve vulnerable animal populations by identifying and addressing potential negative impacts early in the process.

The Department began accepting public comments on October 1. To participate in the process and weigh in, you may do so via email or snail mail by November 16. Use the subject line “Endangered Species Regulation” when sending an email to wildliferegs@dec.ny.gov, and address your mail to Dan Rosenblatt, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4754 if posting.

The DEC is still evaluating public comments for a proposal to revise the current list of endangered and threatened species. They say they’re planning to develop a regulatory proposal based on that feedback.

