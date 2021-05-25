Department of Financial Services launches ‘Mental Health Matters’ initiatives

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In honor of Mental Health Awareness month the Department of Financial Services has announced new initiatives to prevent discrimination for those seeking coverage under insurance policies.

New York State Superintendent of Financial Services Linda Lacewell announced the “Mental Health Matters” initiatives on Tuesday. According to the DFS, these initiatives protect New York consumers who need mental health and substance use disorder services from discrimination under health insurance policies.

The initiative also include a new regulation to protect consumers from provider directory misinformation and a comprehensive review of insurers for parity compliance.

“Mental health matters now more than ever in the midst of a pandemic and as we continue to fight economic and social injustices,” said Superintendent Lacewell. “Ensuring that New Yorkers receive full benefits for mental health and substance use disorder services on the same basis as other medical benefits is critically important to break down access barriers to treatment.”

On Tuesday, May 25, and following the final parity compliance program regulation that went into effect in December 2020, Superintendent Lacewell announced the following actions to ensure equitable coverage for New Yorkers.

Regulation to protect consumers from provider director misinformation

Up-front review of cost-sharing

Comprehensive review of biennial parity reports

Under New York State law, insurers are required to cover mental health and substance use disorder treatment. Additionally, Federal and State laws required health insurers to cover mental health and substance use disorder treatment at the same level that other health conditions are covered.

The DFS stated that these “parity” requirements “ensure that mental health and substance use disorder services can be readily accessed.

The Department of Financial Services also stated that it expects full adherence to the listed protections.

General questions about coverage provided by an insurer regulated by DFS should be sent to Consumers@dfs.ny.gov.