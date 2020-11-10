Department of Labor awarding $1.8M+ to New York for opioid response

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Labor is adding funding to an opioid-crisis grant for the New York Department of Labor. The $1,863,815 award will support addiction and overdose prevention services in the 22 New York counties:

Clinton

Columbia

Duchess

Essex

Franklin

Greene

Hamilton

Herkimer

Madison

Monroe

Nassau Oneida

Ontario

Onondaga

Orange

Putnam

Seneca

Suffolk

Sullivan

Wayne

Westchester

Yates

This is an opioid-crisis National Health Emergency Dislocated Worker Grant meant for areas that are significantly affected by the opioid epidemic. The project will provide employment and training in fields working to address the opioid crisis, like peer recovery, mental health, and pain management.

New York was able to request this funding because the opioid crisis is considered a national public health emergency. Dislocated Worker Grants fund local worker programs in response to large and unexpected economic events that cause unemployment.

