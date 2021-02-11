Dept. of Agriculture wants you to ‘Taste NY’ this Valentine’s Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets are encouraging New Yorkers to shop from local farmers and small businesses through Taste NY for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. New York’s regional Taste NY Markets and Taste NY stores offer specialty gift items, pre-made and customized gift baskets, luxury bath products, and even ingredients to create a delicious Valentine’s Day meal.

Stores offer a variety of safe shopping options, including curbside pickup and online, which provides an opportunity to ship New York products right to your door.

Gift sets and baskets range in size and price, and feature a wide selection of local gourmet food items, locally produced craft beverages, novelty items, customizable gifts, and bath and beauty products. Taste NY Markets offer locally sourced foods and beverages. The markets offer charcuterie meats and cheeses, wine and cider, and pancake mix and maple syrup.

Additionally, Welcome Center Taste NY Markets and stores are holding special promotions and offering special products. Centers in the Capital Region include:

The North Country Welcome Center is highlighting Valentine’s Day gift baskets filled with items from Barkeater Chocolates and Apothecary Chocolate.

The Adirondacks Welcome Center, which is highlighting products like chocolate and gift options through their "Gifts You'll Love" campaign.

The Central New York Welcome Center is highlighting its "Think Outside the Candy Box" campaign to spotlight non-candy products for Valentine's Day.

The Finger Lakes Welcome Center is offering a $5 off coupon to Montezuma Winery in Seneca Falls for their Wine & Fudge Pairing Kit. Additionally, the first 25 customers to the Welcome Center each day on February 12, 13, and 14 will receive a free carnation with their purchase, through a partnership with Don's Own flower shop in Geneva and Sinicropi in Seneca Falls. The Welcome Center is also offering the chance to win a Valentine's Raffle Basket filled with products donated from many local craft beverage and chocolate companies.

The Capital Region Welcome Center, which is featuring products including Vasilow's Confectionery's truffle boxes, heart pops, and raspberry and chocolate fudge; and RAD soap's Squeeze Me and Love Me Bar soap and Love Me body lotion. The Welcome Center is additionally offering a specialty latte drink, "Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte" with strawberry and chocolate syrup and espresso.

The Mohawk Valley Welcome Center, which is offering a free small coffee with every candy purchase made on February 12, 13, and 14, and are promoting some of the products available on ShopTasteNY.com.

Many are also running local ads, initiating campaigns on social media, and finding other unique ways to connect with their communities.

For a complete list of Taste NY locations, hours of operation and contact information, visit the Taste NY website.