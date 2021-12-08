(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Labor is holding a virtual career fair Wednesday, December 8.

24 companies are scheduled to participate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hundreds of openings available to those interested. Jobseekers will need to register for the event.

Participating Businesses Include:

Access To Home Care Services, Inc

AccessCNY

Advocates Incorporated

Arc of Onondaga

Berkshire Farm Center & Services for Youth

Birnie Bus Service

BrightView Landscapes

Central NY Hospitality LLC

CNYDDSO

Fairfield Inn & Suites – Cortland

Giovanni Foods

Greek Peak Mountain Resort

Inntel Hospitality Mgmt

Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning

J.M. Murray Center, Inc.

Loretto Health and Rehab

Nurse Connection Staffing

NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Oswego Industries/ARC of Oswego County

Rapid Response Monitoring Services

The Arc Madison Cortland

The William George Agency For Children’s Services

United States Postal Service

Upstate University Hospital

Participating businesses are subject to change