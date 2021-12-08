(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Labor is holding a virtual career fair Wednesday, December 8.
24 companies are scheduled to participate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hundreds of openings available to those interested. Jobseekers will need to register for the event.
Participating Businesses Include:
- Access To Home Care Services, Inc
- AccessCNY
- Advocates Incorporated
- Arc of Onondaga
- Berkshire Farm Center & Services for Youth
- Birnie Bus Service
- BrightView Landscapes
- Central NY Hospitality LLC
- CNYDDSO
- Fairfield Inn & Suites – Cortland
- Giovanni Foods
- Greek Peak Mountain Resort
- Inntel Hospitality Mgmt
- Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning
- J.M. Murray Center, Inc.
- Loretto Health and Rehab
- Nurse Connection Staffing
- NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision
- Oswego Industries/ARC of Oswego County
- Rapid Response Monitoring Services
- The Arc Madison Cortland
- The William George Agency For Children’s Services
- United States Postal Service
- Upstate University Hospital
Participating businesses are subject to change