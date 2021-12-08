(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Labor is holding a virtual career fair Wednesday, December 8. 

24 companies are scheduled to participate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hundreds of openings available to those interested. Jobseekers will need to register for the event

Participating Businesses Include: 

  • Access To Home Care Services, Inc 
  • AccessCNY 
  • Advocates Incorporated 
  • Arc of Onondaga 
  • Berkshire Farm Center & Services for Youth 
  • Birnie Bus Service 
  • BrightView Landscapes 
  • Central NY Hospitality LLC 
  • CNYDDSO 
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites – Cortland 
  • Giovanni Foods 
  • Greek Peak Mountain Resort 
  • Inntel Hospitality Mgmt 
  • Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning 
  • J.M. Murray Center, Inc. 
  • Loretto Health and Rehab 
  • Nurse Connection Staffing 
  • NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision 
  • Oswego Industries/ARC of Oswego County 
  • Rapid Response Monitoring Services 
  • The Arc Madison Cortland 
  • The William George Agency For Children’s Services 
  • United States Postal Service 
  • Upstate University Hospital 

Participating businesses are subject to change 