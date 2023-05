AURIESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at the Auriesville Shrine that happened on Sunday around 5 p.m. Deputies say the suspect pried open the donation box and took money inside.

Deputies are trying to identify the suspect using surveillance footage, however, the footage has low resolution. Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 853-5500.