Deputies say NY man, child drowned during fishing trip

TYRE, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received complaints of two people missing on Friday evening.

Deputies were told that two people failed to return from a fishing trip in the town of Tyre in the area of South Mays Point Road.

At the scene, deputies found the vehicle, personal items, and fishing equipment. Deputies searched the area and found personal items in the water, as well.

The Sheriff’s K9 unit was on scene and the NYSP Helicopter assisted with an aerial search. Sheriff Tim Luce suspended the search after 11 p.m. and resumed the search early Saturday morning utilizing a dive team from the Sheriff’s Office.

Luce said divers recovered the bodies of 5-year-old Christoph Jones of Auburn and 81-year-old Essie Hall of Cayuga.

Deputies said Hall was a close family friend who enjoyed spending time with Christoph and taking him fishing.

Seneca County Coroner Wade Morabito pronounced both dead at the scene. Investigators believe the two slipped off the bank into the water.

According to deputies, no foul play is suspected but the case remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted by the NYSP , Auburn PD and the canal corporation.