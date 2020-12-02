Deputy issues woman kindness instead of ticket

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At a time when some police officers have made headlines for the wrong reason, Deputy Dale Quesnel went above and beyond to help a woman in need.

A typical day on the job for Washington County’s K9 Handler Deputy Dale includes K9 searches to patrolling the streets. Deputy Dale says this past Halloween was a traffic stop he will never forget.

“I encountered a woman speeding. I pulled her over and talked with her for a minute to see why she was speeding.

I asked her where she was heading to. She told me she was getting diapers for her twin nieces.

Jeanette Porter was not going to the store to get diapers, she was on her way to the food pantry to get them. Porter says she was in a hurry to get the diapers because the pantry was giving them out for free.

“I just got to thinking she didn’t seem like she could afford a traffic ticket so I didn’t think she could afford diapers either,” said Deputy Dale.

“Well I was speeding and I deserved the ticket. I though to myself it is what it is,” said Porter.

Deputy Dale says instead of giving her a traffic ticket, he wanted to help her out.

“Why don’t you follow me to the dollar store and why don’t I buy the babies some diapers,” said he.

Porter says she was completely caught off guard.

“Deputy Dale showed me so much compassion. Not only did he not give me a speeding ticket which I definitely deserved, but he spent his own money to buy diapers and wipes for my nieces,” said Porter.

Deputy Dale says this isn’t the first time he has helped others out in need.

“I guess I’m a soft cop, I like to help people out,” said he.

Deputy Dale and Jeanette had a message for each other.

“I’ll help her or anybody. I’m not rich I live like just about everybody else, but I like to help people out,” said Deputy Dale.

“Thank you Deputy Dale for being so nice, generous and compassionate. This act of kindness shocked me I couldn’t believe that a cop would go above and beyond for my family,” said Porter.