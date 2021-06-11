Despite order, Rensselaer County not adding voting sites

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County will not add any additional early voting sites, despite a judge’s order to do so as the Board of Elections (BOE) push back against the ruling.

Rensselaer County voters expecting to see more accessible early voting when polls open Saturday will actually have to wait a little longer. The Board of Elections’ Republican and Democratic commissioners had until Wednesday to select a fourth voting site and comply with a supreme court judge’s order.

NEWS10 now learns that instead of planning that new site, they’ve responded with an appeal filed Wednesday. We decided to visit the Board of Elections office to ask about the reasoning behind the extra delay.

“We can’t comment because we have pending litigation. It’s been appealed and we can’t comment right now,” said Republican Commissioner Jason Schofield. “I can’t comment on legal issues or pending issues.”

The original lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James argues that the BOE consistently refused to set up an early voting site in downtown Troy—the county’s most densely populated area. That makes it harder for the majority Black, Hispanic, and lower-income residents to vote.