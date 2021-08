MILLBROOK, N.Y. (WWTI) -- A man was recently arrested on several charges pertaining to criminal sexual acts in New York.

New York State Police received reports on August 15 that a local FedEx driver has sexually abused several teens, under the age of 17 in the Poughkeepsie area. An investigation was initiated by State Police and revealed that the suspect, Joshua J. Ginyard, 30, of Poughkeepsie would pick up juveniles while operating a FedEx vehicle during the work day.