SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA hosted its 25th annual Mission Steps Walk for Multiple Sclerosis on Sunday, March 5, for MS awareness day.

The 25th annual walk was held in the Canyon at Destiny USA and was entirely indoors, free of snow, rain, and traffic. The walk benefitted the Multiple Sclerosis Resources of Central New York, Inc.

The walk registration began in the Canyon at 9:30 a.m. and walkers chose a three or five-mile walk throughout the center.

Displays from various pharmaceutical companies, Medicare Advantage programs, cooling therapy companies, and many more were on-hand to discuss their services and answer questions. There were also pick-up giveaways as well.



“This is such a positive event to have at Destiny USA every year and we hope to help make the 25th anniversary the biggest to date to benefit MS Resources in CNY,” said Alannah Gallagher, Director of Marketing at Destiny USA.



Multiple people showed their support for persons affected by MS and local funds were raised to support local client services provided to local persons with Multiple Sclerosis in the Central, Upstate, and Southern Tier areas of New York. To date, over 2 Million Dollars have been raised.

“All the proceeds stay local to support our over 1400 clients that are registered with our agency, with a variety of different things from co-pays for medications, help with MRIs, modifications to their homes, transportations, cooling programs a lot of different things we do,” said Annette Simiele, Associate director for MS Resources. “One program that really is wonderful that we do is our cooling program, so any clients, because MS affects people, the heat adversely, so we work with a company out of Rochester called ThermApparel, who’s here today, and they provide cooling vests, we can buy those for a client and we can do room air conditioners. The cooling vests work wonderfully.”

Multiple Sclerosis Resources of Central New York is the only locally run agency for local clients with MS. All dollars raised will stay in Central New York.

“I think last year we had 194 people, this year we are close to 230 so we are emerging back to pre-pandemic numbers. I’d like to get back to the three to 400. If you have someone that you know with M.S. or yourself, give our office a call, at 315-438-4790, get registered and take advantage of our services,” said Simiele.