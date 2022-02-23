(WSYR-TV) — 39 more #VaxForKids pop-up sites have been announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, including Destiny mall this Saturday, February 26.

“Our #VaxForKids program and other community-based vaccination efforts have been enormously successful, and as a result, New York State continues to lead the way on vaccinations, including for young New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to thank all of our partners and the parents, guardians, and kids who stepped up to get vaccinated. This effort has made our communities, our schools, and our families safer.”

A community-based medical professional will be available at each site to answer any questions parents and guardians may have. Operational days for each of the #VaxForKids pop-up sites are below.

Below are sites in CNY, the Mohawk Valley, and the North County:

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Fulton Polish Home 153 West 1st Street South Fulton, NY 13069 Open: Thursday, February 24, 3:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php

Event Partner: Oswego County and Fulton Polish Home

Ages 5+

MOHAWK VALLEY

Fulton County Department of Health 127 East State Street

Gloversville, NY 12078

Open: Thursday, February 24; 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To Register: https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/6Z7P0E2Q/?E_ID=3505

Event Partner: Fulton County

Ages 5+

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Fingerlakes Mall Event Center 1579 Clark Street Road

Auburn, NY 13021

Open: Friday, February 25; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics

Event Partner: Cayuga County and Fingerlakes Mall

Ages 5-18

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Destiny Mall USA 9090 Destiny USA Drive

Syracuse, NY 13204

Open: Saturday, February 26; 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: Destiny Mall USA

NORTH COUNTRY

Essex County Department of Health 132 Water Street

Elizabethtown, NY 12932

Open: Monday, February 28; 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen/J&J

To Register: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/covid-vax-appointments/

Event Partner: Essex County

Ages 5+

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Oswego County Health Department 70 Bunner Street

Oswego, NY 13126

Open: Tuesday, March 1, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php

Event Partner: Oswego County

Ages 5-11

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Fingerlakes Mall Event Center 1579 Clark Street Road

Auburn, NY 13021

Open: Tuesday, March 1; 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To Register: https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics

Event Partner: Cayuga County and Fingerlakes Mall

Ages 5+

CENTRAL NEW YORK

H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse 1 Broad Street

Pulaski, NY 13142

Open: Wednesday, March 2; 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php

Event Partner: Oswego County

Ages 5+

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Fingerlakes Mall Event Center 1579 Clark Street Road

Auburn, NY 13021

Open: Thursday, March 3; 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To Register: https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics

Event Partner: Cayuga County and Fingerlakes Mall

Ages 5+

The full list of #VaxForKids sites is available here.

Pediatric providers, parents, and guardians are encouraged to visit ny.gov/VaxForKids, ny.gov/Boosters, ny.gov/GetTheVaxFacts, or watch the Health Commissioner’s PSA here.