(WSYR-TV) — 39 more #VaxForKids pop-up sites have been announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, including Destiny mall this Saturday, February 26.
“Our #VaxForKids program and other community-based vaccination efforts have been enormously successful, and as a result, New York State continues to lead the way on vaccinations, including for young New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to thank all of our partners and the parents, guardians, and kids who stepped up to get vaccinated. This effort has made our communities, our schools, and our families safer.”
A community-based medical professional will be available at each site to answer any questions parents and guardians may have. Operational days for each of the #VaxForKids pop-up sites are below.
Below are sites in CNY, the Mohawk Valley, and the North County:
CENTRAL NEW YORK
- Fulton Polish Home
- 153 West 1st Street South
- Fulton, NY 13069
- Open: Thursday, February 24, 3:30 pm – 6:00 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
- To Register: https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php
- Event Partner: Oswego County and Fulton Polish Home
- Ages 5+
MOHAWK VALLEY
- Fulton County Department of Health
- 127 East State Street
Gloversville, NY 12078
Open: Thursday, February 24; 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
- To Register: https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/6Z7P0E2Q/?E_ID=3505
- Event Partner: Fulton County
- Ages 5+
CENTRAL NEW YORK
- Fingerlakes Mall Event Center
- 1579 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
Open: Friday, February 25; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
- To Register: https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics
- Event Partner: Cayuga County and Fingerlakes Mall
- Ages 5-18
CENTRAL NEW YORK
- Destiny Mall USA
- 9090 Destiny USA Drive
Syracuse, NY 13204
Open: Saturday, February 26; 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Destiny Mall USA
- Ages 5+
NORTH COUNTRY
- Essex County Department of Health
- 132 Water Street
Elizabethtown, NY 12932
Open: Monday, February 28; 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen/J&J
- To Register: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/covid-vax-appointments/
- Event Partner: Essex County
- Ages 5+
CENTRAL NEW YORK
- Oswego County Health Department
- 70 Bunner Street
Oswego, NY 13126
Open: Tuesday, March 1, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
- To Register: https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php
- Event Partner: Oswego County
- Ages 5-11
CENTRAL NEW YORK
- Fingerlakes Mall Event Center
- 1579 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
Open: Tuesday, March 1; 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
- To Register: https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics
- Event Partner: Cayuga County and Fingerlakes Mall
- Ages 5+
CENTRAL NEW YORK
- H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse
- 1 Broad Street
Pulaski, NY 13142
Open: Wednesday, March 2; 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
- To Register: https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php
- Event Partner: Oswego County
- Ages 5+
CENTRAL NEW YORK
- Fingerlakes Mall Event Center
- 1579 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
Open: Thursday, March 3; 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
- To Register: https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics
- Event Partner: Cayuga County and Fingerlakes Mall
- Ages 5+
The full list of #VaxForKids sites is available here.
Pediatric providers, parents, and guardians are encouraged to visit ny.gov/VaxForKids, ny.gov/Boosters, ny.gov/GetTheVaxFacts, or watch the Health Commissioner’s PSA here.