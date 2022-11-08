SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Residents of Central New York were met with an eerie red moon looming in the sky this morning.

Don’t be alarmed!

A total lunar eclipse began around 5:16 a.m. and reached its max around 6 a.m. with the complete process ending at 6:41 a.m.

According to NASA, this will be the last lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025.

What happens during a lunar eclipse?

According to NASA, a total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon and the Sun are on exact opposite sides of Earth. Although the Moon is in Earth’s shadow, some sunlight reaches the Moon. The sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, which filters out most of the blue light. This makes the Moon appear red to people on Earth.

NASA also states that a lunar eclipse usually lasts for a few hours. There are typically at least two partial lunar eclipses that happen annually, but total lunar eclipses are rare.

When is the next eclipse?

The next lunar eclipse that will be visible for the U.S. will be a partial lunar eclipse on October 28, 2023.

The next visible solar eclipse in North America will be October 14, 2023.

Here are some photos of the eclipse that our viewers sent in!