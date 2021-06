NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glassblower Gregory Tomb spent five weeks teaching his craft in classes last summer, near the Saratoga-North Creek Railway.

This year, he’s back for five months.

On Thursday, Tomb taught visitors to make a vase, helping one of them through the process.

Previously, he was the artist resident at the Gideon Putnam Hotel in Saratoga Springs, with his whole studio set up under a tent.

However that residency was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.