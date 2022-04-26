Greensboro, G.A. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers will represent the Orange in the 15th annual Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament held on May 3 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside of Atlanta. A field of 22 current and former college football coaches will compete for a share of a $330,000 charity purse.

The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will be played in Two Man Scramble format with Stableford scoring in an 18-hole tournament. This year’s competition will also feature a Skills Challenge that includes Long Drive and Closest to the Pin competitions.

Proceeds from the event benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Coach Babers’ winnings will go to the Dick Tomey Legacy Fund with the Positive Coaching Alliance, which works with coaches, athletes and schools in all 50 states to transform the culture of youth sports and to give all young athletes the opportunity for a positive, character-building experience.

“This unique event consistently brings together some of college football’s biggest names each year, all for charity,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “These coaches are true competitors, both on and off of the football field, but it’s all for a great cause as each of their charities will be the true winners at the end of the day.”

Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $8.73 million in scholarship and charity, helping make the Peach Bowl college football’s most charitable bowl organization.

This year’s field includes an impressive roster of college football greats that features three former Dodd Trophy winners, and a collective group of coaches who have won two national championships, 33 FBS conference championships and boasts 2,423 career wins.

The current field of competitors for this year’s Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include:

COACH CURRENT OR FORMER FBS SCHOOLS CHARITY Dino Babers Syracuse Dick Tomey Legacy Fund- Positive Coaching Alliance Frank Beamer Virginia Tech American Cancer Society Shane Beamer South Carolina The Beamer Family Foundation Mike Cavan SMU Cornerstone Church Athens Mark Dantonio Cincinnati, Michigan State George Webster Scholarship Dave Doeren NC State GiGi’s Playhouse Randy Edsall Maryland, UConn Edsall Family Foundation Chan Gailey Georgia Tech Fellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region Jim Grobe Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor Fisher DeBerry Foundation Bobby Johnson Vanderbilt Sea Island Habitat for Humanity Paul Johnson Navy, Georgia Tech Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation Gus Malzahn UCF A Level Up Jeff Monken Army Mission 22 Dan Mullen Mississippi State, Florida Mullen Family 36 Foundation Pat Narduzzi Pitt Stanley M. Marks Blood Cancer Research Fund Rick Neuheisel Colorado, Washington, UCLA Wedgewood Charity Houston Nutt Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss Chickasaw Foundation Tom O’ Brien Boston College, NC State National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center Scott Satterfield Louisville USA Cares (Kentucky Chapter) Kirby Smart Georgia The Kirby Smart Family Foundation Steve Spurrier Duke, Florida, South Carolina HBC Foundation Tommy Tuberville Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, Cincinnati Tommy Tuberville Foundation

Pairings for the 2022 Peach Bowl Challenge will be announced prior to the event.