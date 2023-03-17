SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Experience dinosaurs like never before with Jurassic Quest at the New York State Fairgrounds this weekend, March 17-19 and walk among the dinosaurs!

Jurassic Quest is the nation’s biggest dinosaur adventure show bringing to life a herd of photorealistic dinosaurs developed with leading paleontologists to replicate the likenesses, movement and sound of specific dinosaurs.

Central New Yorkers can walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about these creatures ruled on land and sea.

Kids can come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon!

Jurassic Quest at the fairgrounds will include live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, photo opportunities and more.

New this year, Jurassic Quest is bringing more hands-on activities, education and fun with an expanded Excavation Station and more Jurassic-themed rides and inflatables.

Advance purchase tickets can be bought here.

Tickets include a 100 percent ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows.

There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on-site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Ticket (the best value for children ages 2-10). Entry is free for children under age 2 and strollers are permitted

Socks are required for inflatable attractions and some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but please contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.

The schedule is listed below