Disney+ ‘Hawkeye’ trailer features Christmas hijinks, gives off ‘Die Hard’ vibes

(NEXSTAR) — On Monday, Disney and Marvel Studios released the first official trailer for the Hawkeye series that will premiere on Disney+ during the holiday season.

The new show stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who “teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld,” Disney said in a news release.

The trailer shows Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) enjoying a Captain America-inspired Broadway show with his family when he apparently gets dragged into a mess from his past.

The trailer features action scenes near the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and other spots around New York City. Many people also compared the trailer to the 1988 Die Hard film.

Hawkeye is literally Marvel Studios Die Hard and I'm all here for it pic.twitter.com/VILNLQwHbQ — Barra | BLM (@ThatBmanGuy) September 13, 2021

The show premieres on Disney+ on Nov. 24. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.