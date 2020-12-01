Disney honors Chadwick Boseman’s birthday with special ‘Black Panther’ opening

(NEXSTAR) – Disney+ added a special opening credit to “Black Panther” to honor late star Chadwick Boseman on what would have been his 44th birthday Sunday.
The 30-second tribute shows Boseman, who played T’Challa/Black Panther, and a redesigned Marvel logo remembering Boseman, who died in August after battling colon cancer.
Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger hinted Saturday that something was coming, tweeting, “To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.”
Marvel shared the updated opening, which you can see below:
Boseman’s death shocked the movie world as he had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis, which doctors made four years before his death, his family said in a statement Aug. 28.
He died at his Los Angeles-area home surrounded by his wife and family.
LATEST STORIES:
- Huge Puerto Rico radio telescope collapses; many mourning
- South Lewis Central School confirms 2 COVID-19 cases, select individuals to be placed in quarantine
- U.S. students falling behind in math during pandemic, study finds
- At tiny rural hospitals, weary doctors treat friends, family
- Tips to protect against ‘porch pirates’ during the holiday shopping season