Disney reveals new cruise ship’s name, Disney Wish, with new island details

A new Disney port of call will be located on the breathtaking island of Eleuthera at a place called Lighthouse Point. (Disney)

Disney cruisers, your “wish” has come true.

A brand-new ship will join the Disney Cruise Line called the Disney Wish, joining the Fantasy, Wonder, Dream and Magic as the fifth ship. The Disney Wish is scheduled for delivery in late 2021 and is expected to set sail beginning in January 2022.

Stern characters are a tradition of the Disney fleet, and the Disney Wish’s stern will feature Rapunzel.

“Spirited, smart, curious and above all, adventurous, Rapunzel embodies the wish and desire to see and experience the world,” a media release on the new ship, said.

The Wish is the first of three new ships planned for the Disney Cruise Line (DCL).

Also new for the DCL is a second island destination in the Bahamas. Currently, cruise itineraries in the Bahamas call on Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island.

Now, the company has completed the purchase of Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera, and construction could begin as early as 2020 with completion in 2022 or 2023.