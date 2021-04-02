Div. of Budget: Approx. 90% of law enforcement agencies have submitted reform plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The deadline for almost 500 New York law enforcement agencies to submit reform plans to the state has come and gone. They had until April 1 to submit their plans to the Division of the Budget.

Across the state, 87% of agencies, or 430, had submitted their plans as of 4 p.m. April 1, according to Division of Budget Spokesperson, Freeman Klopott.

“EO (Executive Order) 203 plans are due before midnight April 1, after which we will review submissions — the vast majority of which have already been received — to determine that they have been properly filed and certified, and, if they haven’t, funding would be withheld until those jurisdictions meet the requirements,” Klopott said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo told law enforcement agencies in June 2020 to submit a reform plan or risk losing state funding. The executive order was in response to deaths at the hands of police officers in New York and across the U.S., the Governor said.

The order told agencies they had to include all stakeholders including members of the community, police force, and local government officials in the planning process. They were also told plans had to be made available for public comment.

A letter was sent to law enforcement agencies by Gov. Cuomo in August with additional guidance about reform plans.

“I understand it’s complicated. I understand it’s difficult. But people are dying. New Yorkers do not run from a crisis – this is a time for leadership and action. Local elected officials must work together with the community and their police forces, to develop and implement reforms for a safer, fairer policing standard,” Gov. Cuomo said in the letter.