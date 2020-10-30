DMV warns of text message phishing scam

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning of a potential phishing scam that uses text messages.

The illegitimate text messages asked recipients to update their mailing address and contact information for expedited compliance with Real ID regulations. Anyone who received a text message like this should delete it right away.

An example of the phishing text messages are included below:

The DMV is warning of a text message phishing scam. The DMV is warning of a text message phishing scam.

Phishing texts are fraudulent messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.

NYS Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) recommends taking the following steps to protect against fraud:

Exercise caution with all communications you receive, including those that appear to be from a trusted entity. Inspect the sender’s information to confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source

Keep an eye out for telltale signs of phishing – poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, the URL does not match that of the legitimate site. If the message does not feel right, chances ­are it is not

Don’t click on links embedded in an unsolicited message from an unverified source

Don’t send your personal information via text. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through text message

Don’t post sensitive information online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scam

