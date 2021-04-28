DNA evidence links suspect to 2003 Silver Spring home invasion

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested and charged Stacy Howard Moore with a home invasion robbery that occurred at an apartment in 2003.

Officials say they responded to an apartment in the area of 9100 block of Piney Branch Road to the report of a home invasion robbery that took place around 9:05 pm on January 22, 2003.

According to officials, a 31-year-old male victim walked up to the front door of his apartment when he was approached by three suspects. Officials say the suspects identified themselves as police officers, two of the suspects were armed with handguns. Officials say, “The suspects proceeded to threaten the victim and forced themselves inside his apartment where his 28-year-old wife, seven-year-old son, and five-year-old daughter were located.”

An arrest warrant for Moore was obtained on April 2, charging him with first-degree burglary, the use of a handgun during the commission of a felony, three counts of armed robbery, five counts of first-degree assault, and five counts of false imprisonment, officials say.

Detectives say during the robbery, “the suspects threatened the family and bound them with duct tape. The suspects stabbed the husband, poured bleach on him, and threatened to cut out his eyes. The suspects also heated a knife on the stove and pressed the knife against the husband’s neck. Furthermore, the suspects threatened to shoot the two children.”

Roughly two and a half hours after the suspects forced their way into the victim’s apartment, his 22-year-old brother entered the apartment. According to officials, the suspects also assaulted the brother, duct-taped him, and poured bleach on him. The suspects were able to steal property before fleeing the apartment. The victims were able to free themselves from the duct tape and immediately called 9-1-1.

Officials say Moore was recently linked to the incident as a suspect to due DNA collected at the crime scene. Police arrested Moore on April 22 in Hyattsville and transported him to the Central Processing Unit, he is being held without bond.

Detectives say the two remaining suspects have yet to be identified. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100.