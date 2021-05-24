Doctor Fauci speaks at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute commencement

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute held its 215th commencement ceremony on May 22 for the graduating class of 2021. Doctor Anthony Fauci, the current Chief Medical Adviser to President Joe Biden, addressed students during the ceremony.

During the ceremony, held as on Campus at RPI, 2,198 degrees were awarded to 2,174 students. Some students earned multiple degrees. 115 doctoral degrees, 493 master’s degrees, and 1,590 bachelor’s degrees were awarded.

Doctor Fauci delivered a speech to those in attendance via live stream. In addition to speaking, Fauci was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Science from RPI.