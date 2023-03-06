HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Time and Space movie theater showcased “Hudson, America,” a documentary following the lives of six first-generation Muslim immigrant students from Bangladesh.

Over the course of six years, co-directors Geoffrey Hug and Zuzka Kurtz recorded the students from 2016 to 2022. The creation of this documentary can be seen as a means to pass down a vital narrative.

“This is a gift to our future generation, but also a way to document what features, what skin colors, what traditions, what colors and the voices of people that have not been recorded can be archived and made available,” subject of the documentary Jabin Ahmed explained.

After the documentary concluded viewers were able to participate in a Q&A with subjects and Hug. The audience was moved by the bravery of the Gen-Z Bangladeshi Americans, praising them for their raw and vulnerable stories.

“There’s a lot of internal struggles with being a first generation American. A lot of internal struggles with faith, especially with the hijab. Also just being a daughter of immigrants, and an older sister. Just walking the line between the West and the East,” subject Ramisa Tasnim described.

The film will be shown at TSL again in the future, followed by educational and traditional rollouts at universities and on streaming apps. Hug was surprised to find himself being able to relate to the issues and struggles present throughout the film.

“I was shocked with how much we had in common. I saw bits of myself in them from the first second I met them. If this film translates to audiences, I hope that’s what they take away from that,” Hug stated.



