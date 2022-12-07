ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — More details have been revealed regarding Ibrahim Khan’s resignation from Attorney General’s Letitia James Office. Khan was the Chief of Staff for the AG for four years and resigned following sexual harassment allegations.

Some are questioning if the investigation was delayed until after the election. The AG’s office hired U.S. law firm Littler Mendelson to conduct an investigation into Khan’s alleged misconduct. Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige was told the sexual harassment allegations come from multiple women that span back to a year ago. It’s unknown if the investigation is still ongoing.

Michael Henry, former Republican candidate for AG, who lost against the incumbent says there isn’t enough transparency coming out of the AGs office, “We don’t know how many complaints were filed against him, we also don’t know exactly what took place.”

Documents released from the office show that on October 3, Khan received an email from Larry Shimmel, General Council to the AG confirming a discussion they had the evening prior. The email reads: “As you know, certain information and allegations related to outside activities were provided to the office, that may implicate executive orders. I will reiterate that the office takes all such referrals seriously and has protocols in place to appropriately imprudently investigate any allegations but draws no conclusions until the proper process is completed.”

The office has not confirmed or denied if Khan is still actively employed, however that October 3 email did ask Khan to “work remotely, refrain from socializing with OAG staff, and conduct all actions consistent with executive orders.”

On November 22, Khan sent a resignation letter to the Director of Human Resources in part saying: “As our four-year term in office comes to an end, I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign my position as chief of staff in order to pursue an opportunity in the private sector. My resignation will take effect on December 31, 2022.”

Henry says Governor Hochul should hire an outside law firm to conduct their own investigation.