‘Does blood type of a person make a difference in fighting Covid?’ Dr. Murphy answers COVID-19 questions 9/17

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police are investigating a motorcycle and SUV crash that resulted in a fatality on Thursday. State police responded to the crash at the intersection of State Route 46 and Main Street in Western on September 16.

After investigating police discovered that a 2011 Chevrolet Traverseoperated by 44-year-old Earl D. Turner from Kentucky, was traveling north on Route 46 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Main Street but was rear-ended by a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle.