Dog training after quarantine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As many people, slowly but surely, get back onto a regular schedule, there’s a good chance that if you have a dog, they’re not ready for you to do that yet. If you haven’t left the house much in the past three to four months, they’re used to you being around all the time.

According to founder of Old Dog New Tricks, Alyssa Mosier, it’s all about working your dog back up to your nromal schedule in a slow and productive manner. One thing that can be helpful while your gone is purchasing a baby monitor to check in periodically to see how they’re doing.

Mosier, a certified dog trainer, says you can buy an abundance of toys or chews to help keep them occupied. Just like babies, you have treat puppies and dogs the same way.

“Being alone is a skill. Dogs are social creatures and want to be with us, so you have to build them up and you have to teach them how to be alone. There’s some things you can do to make it easier, you can leave them with a kong, you can leave them with a really nice chew, things,” Mosier said. “Build up being left alone, just like you wouldn’t leave a two-year-old alone but you might leave a 12-year-old because they learn how to be responsible.”

Mosier says those small errands are essential in training and the overall gradual improvement and extending of distance and duration is key to making sure they feel safe while you’re gone.

