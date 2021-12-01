DOH: 37 New York hospitals at or below 10% capacity as of Friday, November 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Beginning Friday, December 3, New York hospitals will be operating under the Surge and Flex system, according to the New York State Department of Health (DOH). The protocols were put in place when Governor Kathy Hochul signed an Executive Order last Friday declaring a disaster emergency.

The Surge and Flex system gives hospitals the ability to limit non-emergency procedures if they have 10% or less staffed bed capacity. The executive order also gives the state the ability to get critical supplies, like ventilators, in order to help hospitals take care of sick patients.

As of Friday, November 26, the DOH said 37 hospitals in the state had 10% or less capacity including four major hospitals in the Capital Region: Albany Medical Center, Glens Falls Hospital, Samaritan Hospital, and Saratoga Hospital. The DOH said it will continue to work with hospitals in advance of the December 3 deadline.

Hospitals with 10% or less capacity as of Friday, November 26

HospitalSystemCountyRegion
1Albany Medical Center HospitalAlbany Medical CenterAlbanyCapital Region
2Glens Falls HospitalIndependentWarrenCapital Region
3Samaritan HospitalSt. Peters Health PartnersRensselaerCapital Region
4Saratoga HospitalAlbany Medical CenterSaratogaCapital Region
5Community Memorial Hospital IncCrouse HealthMadisonCentral New York
6Crouse HospitalCrouse HealthOnondagaCentral New York
7Guthrie Cortland Medical CenterThe Guthrie ClinicCortlandCentral New York
8Oneida Health HospitalIndependentMadisonCentral New York
9Oswego HospitalIndependentOswegoCentral New York
10University Hospital SUNY Health Science CenterIndependentOnondagaCentral New York
11UPSTATE University Hospital at Community GeneralIndependentOnondagaCentral New York
12F.F. Thompson HospitalUniversity of Rochester Medical CenterOntarioFinger Lakes
13Geneva General HospitalFinger Lakes HealthOntarioFinger Lakes
14Highland HospitalUniversity of Rochester Medical CenterMonroeFinger Lakes
15Strong Memorial HospitalUniversity of Rochester Medical CenterMonroeFinger Lakes
16The Unity Hospital of RochesterRochester Regional Health SystemMonroeFinger Lakes
17Wyoming County Community HospitalIndependentWyomingFinger Lakes
18Long Island Community HospitalIndependentSuffolkLong Island
19North Shore University HospitalNorthwell HealthNassauLong Island
20Southside HospitalNorthwell HealthSuffolkLong Island
21White Plains Hospital CenterMontefiore Healthcare SystemWestchesterMid-Hudson
22A.O. Fox Memorial HospitalBassett Healthcare NetworkOtsegoMohawk Valley
23Faxton-St Lukes Healthcare St Lukes DivisionMohawk Valley Health SystemOneidaMohawk Valley
24St. Mary’s HealthcareAscension HealthMontgomeryMohawk Valley
25Long Island Jewish Forest HillsNorthwell HealthQueensNew York City
26Queens Hospital CenterNYC H+HQueensNew York City
27The University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical CenterUniversity of Vermont Health NetworkFranklinNorth Country
28The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians HospitalUniversity of Vermont Health NetworkClintonNorth Country
29The University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabethtown Community HospitalThe University of Vermont Health NetworkEssexNorth Country
30Delaware Valley Hospital IncUnited Health Services Hospitals, Inc.DelawareSouthern Tier
31St. James HospitalUniversity of Rochester Medical CenterSteubenSouthern Tier
32United Health Services Hospitals Inc. – Wilson Medical CenterUnited Health Services Hospitals, Inc.BroomeSouthern Tier
33Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc.IndependentChautauquaWestern New York
34Erie County Medical CenterIndependentErieWestern New York
35Mercy Hospital of BuffaloCatholic Health, BuffaloErieWestern New York
36Sisters of Charity HospitalCatholic Health, BuffaloErieWestern New York
37UPMC Chautauqua at WCAUPMCChautauquaWestern New York
Source: DOH

“We’ve taken extraordinary action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and combat this pandemic. However, we continue to see warning signs of spikes this upcoming winter, and while the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it’s coming,” Governor Hochul said last Friday.

Early last week Glens Falls Hospital released a statement begging people to get vaccinated and/or get a booster shot to prevent further hospitalizations and overwhelming health care systems. The hospital said at the time they had more than 50 people who were admitted with COVID.

“Let me be blunt,” said Dr. Howard Fritz, Chief Medical Officer at Glens Falls Hospital, in the release. “If you are not vaccinated, get the vaccine immediately. If you are eligible for the booster, get it. Your life, your loved one’s lives, and those of your friends and neighbors depend on it.”

Monday, the Governor said the National Guard would be tapped to aid health care facilities struggling with staffing issues. Then on Tuesday, she announced 60 National Guard Medical teams would be sent to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to help those identified as being in need.

Tuesday she also announced the opening of 18 #VaxtoSchool COVID vaccination sites. The #VaxtoSchool program was designed to get school-aged kids vaccinated in advance of winter.

