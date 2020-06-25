DOH: New York counties receiving $323M in pandemic response from enhanced Medicaid funds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Health announced Thursday that counties will receive a combined total of $323 million in federal funding.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has consistently advocated and agitated for federal aid for states throughout the pandemic as local governments announced drastic budget cuts and furloughs.
This coronavirus response payout comes from expanded medical matching funds, as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act increases the state’s Medicaid reimbursements by 6.2%. The federal statue lasts for the duration of the pandemic period, projected to cover six months from January to June 2020.
Of the roughly $323 million total, each county will be allocated a specific amount.
Although the Five Boroughs of New York City will receive more than half of the money, counties in the greater Capital Region are estimated to receive:
|Albany
|$2,772,904
|Columbia
|$777,032
|Dutchess
|$3,267,591
|Essex
|$348,881
|Fulton
|$633,037
|Greene
|$635,125
|Hamilton
|$46,816
|Herkimer
|$723,939
|Montgomery
|$653,205
|Rensselear
|$1,391,147
|Otsego
|$2,889,056
|Saratoga
|$1,609,658
|Schenectady
|$1,838,830
|Schoharie
|$365,295
|Warren
|$681,018
|Washington
|$650,039
|Ulster
|$2,557,921
The current projected estimates are subject to change based on spending levels or new federal guidance. Take a look at the estimates for every county:
LATEST STORIES:
- Some Americans call for replacement of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ with new national anthem
- CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list
- Tick tips: How to handle the biting disease vectors
- Health officials believe 20 million Americans have had COVID-19
- Dixie Chicks drop ‘dixie’ from name, now known as The Chicks