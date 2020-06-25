DOH: New York counties receiving $323M in pandemic response from enhanced Medicaid funds

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 funding.
(Karolina Grabowska / Pexels)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Health announced Thursday that counties will receive a combined total of $323 million in federal funding.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has consistently advocated and agitated for federal aid for states throughout the pandemic as local governments announced drastic budget cuts and furloughs.

“Gov. Cuomo has been a fierce advocate for increased federal funding, and while this allotment will help the state and counties support programs important to our pandemic response, more federal funding is critically needed.”

Dr. Howard Zucker
NEW YORK STATE HEALTH COMMISSIONER

This coronavirus response payout comes from expanded medical matching funds, as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act increases the state’s Medicaid reimbursements by 6.2%. The federal statue lasts for the duration of the pandemic period, projected to cover six months from January to June 2020.

Of the roughly $323 million total, each county will be allocated a specific amount.

Although the Five Boroughs of New York City will receive more than half of the money, counties in the greater Capital Region are estimated to receive:

Albany$2,772,904
Columbia$777,032
Dutchess$3,267,591
Essex$348,881
Fulton$633,037
Greene$635,125
Hamilton$46,816
Herkimer$723,939
Montgomery$653,205
Rensselear$1,391,147
Otsego$2,889,056
Saratoga$1,609,658
Schenectady$1,838,830
Schoharie$365,295
Warren$681,018
Washington$650,039
Ulster$2,557,921

The current projected estimates are subject to change based on spending levels or new federal guidance. Take a look at the estimates for every county:

covid_efmap_to_counties_6-19Download

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story