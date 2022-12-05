QUEENSBURY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, a Ford truck pulls up at the Route 9 Walmart with a cause in mind. Nemer Ford’s Operation Adopt-a-Soldier drive is returning to the superstore this holiday season – and, as always, they’re looking for the community to step up and help.
Operation Adopt-a-Soldier will be out in front of the Queensbury Walmart on Sunday, Dec. 11, as well as Sunday, Dec. 18, collecting donations for care packages to send to soldiers in various branches of military service abroad. The national operation has been championed locally by the Nemer Ford Dealership in Queensbury for nearly 12 years.
The donation drive will visit Walmart from 9 a.m. to between 3 and 4 p.m. on both days. In addition, donations are being accepted at Nemer Ford on Quaker Road until Wednesday, Dec. 21. Donations sought by the effort include:
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Cookies
- Canned foods
- Dry foods
- Candy
- Instant coffee
- Microwave meals
- Candy bars
- Pringles chips
- Hard candy
- Pens and pencils
- Maxi Pads
- Dehydrated foods
- Bar soap
- Tissues
- Razors
- Ramen noodles
- Canned soups
- Beef jerky
- Dried fruits and nuts
- Trail mix
- Energy bars
- Cough drops
- Canned meals
- Gum
- Eye drops
- Hand cream
- Toilet paper
- Phone cards
- Shampoo
- Foot powder
- First aid items
- Cards
- Lil Debbie’s brand snack cakes
- Canned tuna
In January, Nemer Ford will hold those donated goods in two trucks on their showroom floor. From there, they will be packed up and sent to Operation Adopt-a-Soldier’s base in Wilton, where they will be shipped by the box to servicemen and women all across the world. Some go to specific soldiers, and others are meant for whole groups to share.