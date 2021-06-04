Donations pour in after flowers were dug up and taken from Syracuse-area gravesites

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Hundreds of flower donations flooded Pine Plains Cemetery in Clay after a story aired on NewsChannel 9.

Judy Pendergast and her husband stopped by the cemetery on Thursday to see what had been done to their three loved ones graves. Their niece broke the news to them earlier in the week, saying she walked around and found piles of their flowers. “We lost what we have planted so she picked them up and replanted some things,” said Pendergast.

Like many others, Pendergast and her husband were shocked. After viewers watched the story on Wednesday, the donations poured in.

“We’ve been seeing an amazing amount of support,” said Hannah Roesch, an employee at the cemetery. “A man just came in and brought a whole truck load of flowers and we’ve received hundreds of donations, and we’ve just been seeing a lot of support.”

Pendergast was surprised when she heard people had donated. “We talked to a gentlemen here at the cemetery and told us about people anonymously had been donating plants and told us to come over and pick out some beautiful petunia’s and marigolds that we can replace and we are very happy for that.”

The couple was very appreciative. “Thank you tremendously from our families and there are four families involved here and thank you for your donation, it really warms our hearts that there are people there too.”

A goFundMe page has been set up: Fundraiser by Hannah Roesch : Pine Plains Cemetery (gofundme.com)