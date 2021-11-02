‘Done Day’ for Afterpay users Nov. 19

A lone shopper pushes a cart past a display for Christmas sales in a Costco warehouse late Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it unlikely they’ll find all the workers they need. For shoppers, it might mean a less than jolly holiday shopping experience, with bare store shelves and online orders that take longer than usual to fill. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Afterpay allows customers to purchase items and make four installment payments without paying interest. The buy now, pay later service is available at popular retailers including Target, Foot Locker, Sephora, and a slew of other stores, according to Afterpay’s website.

Customers planning on using Afterpay should plan to do so within the next couple of weeks. The company named November 19 “Done Day,” or the day when Afterpay users should finish their holiday shopping.

Afterpay said their service is available at almost 100,000 retailers and that close to 20 million customers in North America have used the service. While Afterpay allows consumers to pay in installments with no interest rate, it does charge users for late payments.

A late fee is accessed to accounts not up to date with payments. Afterpay said overdue accounts will be suspended, preventing consumers from using it to pay for other items, on its website.

“The holidays can be both emotionally and financially overwhelming,” said Trae Bodge, Afterpay brand ambassador. “To get ahead of the last-minute scramble and to ensure a sense of financial wellness by year’s end, shoppers should begin to shop now and use budgeting tools. To the consumers’ benefit, retailers have already begun to promote holiday deals; presenting plentiful opportunities to save money as we get a jumpstart on holiday shopping.”

Afterpay conducted its own holiday shopping survey and found that 50% of consumers have started shopping early to make sure they get the items they want and that they arrive on time. They also found that one in four shoppers plan on using a buy now, pay later service.

Other findings: