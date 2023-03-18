(WETM) – Scams, scams, scams. They seem inescapable today. Nearly every level of government agency warns against falling victim to all sorts of scams, and now New York State is telling job seekers to be on the lookout for employment scams.
The NYS Division of Consumer Protection said that in 2022, business and job search fraud cost consumers 75% more than the year before. These types of scams also quadrupled between 2018 and 2022, DCP said.
According to the department, these scams can often appear as text messages that offer vague details about a company, ask you to click on a link, or ask you to send personal information. Anyone that wants to hire without an interview, only communicates via a messaging app, charges up-front placement fees, asks you to transfer money or download an application, or doesn’t provide a job description are scammers to be wary of.
Below are tips DPC provided to avoid these scams when looking for a job:
- Protect your personal information: Never give out personal information (such as your social security number, date of birth or bank account information) to potential employers until you know the opportunity is legitimate.
- Research organizations before applying: Scammers often promote non-existent job opportunities. To verify a job posting is legitimate, go to the company’s official website to confirm the employment opportunity exists. If you don’t see the job posting on their site, call the company directly to confirm.
- Watch out for “too good to be true” offers: Be wary of postings for high-paying and fully remote jobs requiring “no resume” or “no experience.” Always ask questions about the role and take the time to ask questions and confirm details outlined in the job description. Scammers often dodge questions or provide vague answers to pressure you to comply with their requests.
- Don’t pay for the promise of a job: Never send money for the promise of landing a job. Legitimate employers or recruiters will never ask candidates to pay to get a job or for a background check.
- Beware of check cashing scams: If a potential employer sends you a check instructing you to deposit it and send part of the money back to them, do not deposit that check. This is a scam.
- Confirm contact methods: Make sure email communications match the company’s official website and domain. Scammers often pose as a real company using unaffiliated or personal phone numbers and emails.
- Use secure and reputable sites when searching for jobs online: You can use links like the NYS Department of Labor, USAJobs.gov, CareerOneStop, and USA.gov.