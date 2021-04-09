Don’t let your guard down: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 vaccinations in the state

(WETM) – The New York State vaccination effort is slow, but steady. This requires New Yorkers to continue practicing public health and safety protocols as more people receive their vaccinations.

“While we continue to make progress towards defeating COVID once and for all, it’s as critical as ever that New Yorkers remain vigilant and keep practicing the behaviors we know stop COVID in its tracks,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re doing all we can to get as many shots in arms as possible, and that has allowed the light at the end of the tunnel to grow brighter every day, however to ultimately reach it, we must all stay united. New Yorkers have already shown the nation how tough we can be when we all work together and I know we will do it again.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 304,956
  • Total Positive – 9,014
  • Percent Positive – 2.96%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.37%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,351 (-71)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -189
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 538
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 899 (-48)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 591 (-9)
  • Total Discharges – 166,520 (+546)
  • Deaths – 56
  • Total Deaths – 41,028

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1090.01%33%
Central New York490.01%34%
Finger Lakes1900.02%42%
Long Island7200.03%35%
Mid-Hudson4930.02%45%
Mohawk Valley610.01%42%
New York City2,3240.03%33%
North Country270.01%55%
Southern Tier810.01%50%
Western New York2970.02%39%
Statewide4,3510.02%37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23620317%
Central New York27219532%
Finger Lakes39724341%
Long Island86067324%
Mid-Hudson68041742%
Mohawk Valley977124%
New York City2,5742,02323%
North Country613145%
Southern Tier1266946%
Western New York54534839%
Statewide5,8484,27329%

Yesterday, 304,956 test results were reported to New York State, and 2.96 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region2.25%2.28%2.25%
Central New York1.45%1.46%1.48%
Finger Lakes2.69%2.81%2.85%
Long Island4.27%4.28%4.15%
Mid-Hudson4.34%4.14%4.03%
Mohawk Valley1.61%1.51%1.59%
New York City4.11%3.92%3.88%
North Country1.79%1.72%1.85%
Southern Tier0.72%0.67%0.69%
Western New York4.72%4.67%4.68%
Statewide3.48%3.40%3.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Bronx4.48%4.39%4.38%
Brooklyn4.52%4.42%4.45%
Manhattan2.62%2.67%2.68%
Queens4.71%4.75%4.68%
Staten Island4.97%5.20%5.03%

Of the 1,927,357 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany23,14970
Allegany3,10710
Broome16,95747
Cattaraugus4,96621
Cayuga5,74527
Chautauqua8,12324
Chemung6,97919
Chenango2,95622
Clinton4,39127
Columbia3,7628
Cortland3,48212
Delaware2,06921
Dutchess27,142110
Erie78,193578
Essex1,4762
Franklin2,3513
Fulton3,91016
Genesee4,94530
Greene3,0378
Hamilton2940
Herkimer4,8366
Jefferson5,34514
Lewis2,39113
Livingston3,89014
Madison4,20113
Monroe58,774319
Montgomery3,74927
Nassau173,216668
Niagara17,405139
NYC865,4604,368
Oneida21,09548
Onondaga35,149135
Ontario6,61141
Orange44,911218
Orleans2,67315
Oswego6,80532
Otsego3,06725
Putnam9,93848
Rensselaer10,35942
Rockland44,823181
Saratoga13,94469
Schenectady12,12840
Schoharie1,4788
Schuyler9693
Seneca1,8245
St. Lawrence6,07427
Steuben6,11925
Suffolk188,805731
Sullivan5,86445
Tioga3,27031
Tompkins3,9809
Ulster12,58886
Warren3,2888
Washington2,77911
Wayne5,05553
Westchester123,203423
Wyoming3,17415
Yates1,0834

Yesterday, 56 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,028. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx7
Broome1
Chemung1
Erie1
Kings5
Manhattan5
Nassau7
Onondaga1
Queens13
Richmond2
Rockland1
Suffolk5
Sullivan1
Ulster1
Westchester5

