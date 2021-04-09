Don’t let your guard down: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 vaccinations in the state

(WETM) – The New York State vaccination effort is slow, but steady. This requires New Yorkers to continue practicing public health and safety protocols as more people receive their vaccinations.
“While we continue to make progress towards defeating COVID once and for all, it’s as critical as ever that New Yorkers remain vigilant and keep practicing the behaviors we know stop COVID in its tracks,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re doing all we can to get as many shots in arms as possible, and that has allowed the light at the end of the tunnel to grow brighter every day, however to ultimately reach it, we must all stay united. New Yorkers have already shown the nation how tough we can be when we all work together and I know we will do it again.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 304,956
- Total Positive – 9,014
- Percent Positive – 2.96%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.37%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,351 (-71)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -189
- Patients Newly Admitted – 538
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 899 (-48)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 591 (-9)
- Total Discharges – 166,520 (+546)
- Deaths – 56
- Total Deaths – 41,028
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|109
|0.01%
|33%
|Central New York
|49
|0.01%
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|190
|0.02%
|42%
|Long Island
|720
|0.03%
|35%
|Mid-Hudson
|493
|0.02%
|45%
|Mohawk Valley
|61
|0.01%
|42%
|New York City
|2,324
|0.03%
|33%
|North Country
|27
|0.01%
|55%
|Southern Tier
|81
|0.01%
|50%
|Western New York
|297
|0.02%
|39%
|Statewide
|4,351
|0.02%
|37%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|236
|203
|17%
|Central New York
|272
|195
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|243
|41%
|Long Island
|860
|673
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|680
|417
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|71
|24%
|New York City
|2,574
|2,023
|23%
|North Country
|61
|31
|45%
|Southern Tier
|126
|69
|46%
|Western New York
|545
|348
|39%
|Statewide
|5,848
|4,273
|29%
Yesterday, 304,956 test results were reported to New York State, and 2.96 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|2.25%
|2.28%
|2.25%
|Central New York
|1.45%
|1.46%
|1.48%
|Finger Lakes
|2.69%
|2.81%
|2.85%
|Long Island
|4.27%
|4.28%
|4.15%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.34%
|4.14%
|4.03%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.61%
|1.51%
|1.59%
|New York City
|4.11%
|3.92%
|3.88%
|North Country
|1.79%
|1.72%
|1.85%
|Southern Tier
|0.72%
|0.67%
|0.69%
|Western New York
|4.72%
|4.67%
|4.68%
|Statewide
|3.48%
|3.40%
|3.37%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Bronx
|4.48%
|4.39%
|4.38%
|Brooklyn
|4.52%
|4.42%
|4.45%
|Manhattan
|2.62%
|2.67%
|2.68%
|Queens
|4.71%
|4.75%
|4.68%
|Staten Island
|4.97%
|5.20%
|5.03%
Of the 1,927,357 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|23,149
|70
|Allegany
|3,107
|10
|Broome
|16,957
|47
|Cattaraugus
|4,966
|21
|Cayuga
|5,745
|27
|Chautauqua
|8,123
|24
|Chemung
|6,979
|19
|Chenango
|2,956
|22
|Clinton
|4,391
|27
|Columbia
|3,762
|8
|Cortland
|3,482
|12
|Delaware
|2,069
|21
|Dutchess
|27,142
|110
|Erie
|78,193
|578
|Essex
|1,476
|2
|Franklin
|2,351
|3
|Fulton
|3,910
|16
|Genesee
|4,945
|30
|Greene
|3,037
|8
|Hamilton
|294
|0
|Herkimer
|4,836
|6
|Jefferson
|5,345
|14
|Lewis
|2,391
|13
|Livingston
|3,890
|14
|Madison
|4,201
|13
|Monroe
|58,774
|319
|Montgomery
|3,749
|27
|Nassau
|173,216
|668
|Niagara
|17,405
|139
|NYC
|865,460
|4,368
|Oneida
|21,095
|48
|Onondaga
|35,149
|135
|Ontario
|6,611
|41
|Orange
|44,911
|218
|Orleans
|2,673
|15
|Oswego
|6,805
|32
|Otsego
|3,067
|25
|Putnam
|9,938
|48
|Rensselaer
|10,359
|42
|Rockland
|44,823
|181
|Saratoga
|13,944
|69
|Schenectady
|12,128
|40
|Schoharie
|1,478
|8
|Schuyler
|969
|3
|Seneca
|1,824
|5
|St. Lawrence
|6,074
|27
|Steuben
|6,119
|25
|Suffolk
|188,805
|731
|Sullivan
|5,864
|45
|Tioga
|3,270
|31
|Tompkins
|3,980
|9
|Ulster
|12,588
|86
|Warren
|3,288
|8
|Washington
|2,779
|11
|Wayne
|5,055
|53
|Westchester
|123,203
|423
|Wyoming
|3,174
|15
|Yates
|1,083
|4
Yesterday, 56 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,028. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|7
|Broome
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|5
|Manhattan
|5
|Nassau
|7
|Onondaga
|1
|Queens
|13
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Suffolk
|5
|Sullivan
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|5