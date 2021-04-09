Don’t let your guard down: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 vaccinations in the state

HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Medical staff member Anita Pandey prepares to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 21, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Vaccinations in the U.S. began last week with healthcare workers, with at least 556,000 doses reportedly administered. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

(WETM) – The New York State vaccination effort is slow, but steady. This requires New Yorkers to continue practicing public health and safety protocols as more people receive their vaccinations.

“While we continue to make progress towards defeating COVID once and for all, it’s as critical as ever that New Yorkers remain vigilant and keep practicing the behaviors we know stop COVID in its tracks,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re doing all we can to get as many shots in arms as possible, and that has allowed the light at the end of the tunnel to grow brighter every day, however to ultimately reach it, we must all stay united. New Yorkers have already shown the nation how tough we can be when we all work together and I know we will do it again.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 304,956

– 304,956 Total Positive – 9,014

– 9,014 Percent Positive – 2.96%

– 2.96% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.37%

– 3.37% Patient Hospitalization – 4,351 (-71)

– 4,351 (-71) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -189

– -189 Patients Newly Admitted – 538

– 538 Hospital Counties – 55

– 55 Number ICU – 899 (-48)

– 899 (-48) Number ICU with Intubation – 591 (-9)

– 591 (-9) Total Discharges – 166,520 (+546)

– 166,520 (+546) Deaths – 56

– 56 Total Deaths – 41,028

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 109 0.01% 33% Central New York 49 0.01% 34% Finger Lakes 190 0.02% 42% Long Island 720 0.03% 35% Mid-Hudson 493 0.02% 45% Mohawk Valley 61 0.01% 42% New York City 2,324 0.03% 33% North Country 27 0.01% 55% Southern Tier 81 0.01% 50% Western New York 297 0.02% 39% Statewide 4,351 0.02% 37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 236 203 17% Central New York 272 195 32% Finger Lakes 397 243 41% Long Island 860 673 24% Mid-Hudson 680 417 42% Mohawk Valley 97 71 24% New York City 2,574 2,023 23% North Country 61 31 45% Southern Tier 126 69 46% Western New York 545 348 39% Statewide 5,848 4,273 29%

Yesterday, 304,956 test results were reported to New York State, and 2.96 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 2.25% 2.28% 2.25% Central New York 1.45% 1.46% 1.48% Finger Lakes 2.69% 2.81% 2.85% Long Island 4.27% 4.28% 4.15% Mid-Hudson 4.34% 4.14% 4.03% Mohawk Valley 1.61% 1.51% 1.59% New York City 4.11% 3.92% 3.88% North Country 1.79% 1.72% 1.85% Southern Tier 0.72% 0.67% 0.69% Western New York 4.72% 4.67% 4.68% Statewide 3.48% 3.40% 3.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Bronx 4.48% 4.39% 4.38% Brooklyn 4.52% 4.42% 4.45% Manhattan 2.62% 2.67% 2.68% Queens 4.71% 4.75% 4.68% Staten Island 4.97% 5.20% 5.03%

Of the 1,927,357 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 23,149 70 Allegany 3,107 10 Broome 16,957 47 Cattaraugus 4,966 21 Cayuga 5,745 27 Chautauqua 8,123 24 Chemung 6,979 19 Chenango 2,956 22 Clinton 4,391 27 Columbia 3,762 8 Cortland 3,482 12 Delaware 2,069 21 Dutchess 27,142 110 Erie 78,193 578 Essex 1,476 2 Franklin 2,351 3 Fulton 3,910 16 Genesee 4,945 30 Greene 3,037 8 Hamilton 294 0 Herkimer 4,836 6 Jefferson 5,345 14 Lewis 2,391 13 Livingston 3,890 14 Madison 4,201 13 Monroe 58,774 319 Montgomery 3,749 27 Nassau 173,216 668 Niagara 17,405 139 NYC 865,460 4,368 Oneida 21,095 48 Onondaga 35,149 135 Ontario 6,611 41 Orange 44,911 218 Orleans 2,673 15 Oswego 6,805 32 Otsego 3,067 25 Putnam 9,938 48 Rensselaer 10,359 42 Rockland 44,823 181 Saratoga 13,944 69 Schenectady 12,128 40 Schoharie 1,478 8 Schuyler 969 3 Seneca 1,824 5 St. Lawrence 6,074 27 Steuben 6,119 25 Suffolk 188,805 731 Sullivan 5,864 45 Tioga 3,270 31 Tompkins 3,980 9 Ulster 12,588 86 Warren 3,288 8 Washington 2,779 11 Wayne 5,055 53 Westchester 123,203 423 Wyoming 3,174 15 Yates 1,083 4

Yesterday, 56 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,028. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: