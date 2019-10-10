Don’t miss Brighton Beat at Clayton Opera House on October 12

The Brighton Beat is a unique and engaging spectacle for all ages. Influences range from Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, to modern cutting-edge NYC Jazz with a heavy helping of classic New Orleans brass band Funk. Performing up and down the East coast since 2010, the band has developed a style of performance that uniquely engages the audience and is fun for the whole family. Positive, uplifting, danceable music is a trademark of The Brighton Beat sound. Instrumental songs that feature room for the horn section to improvise anchor the band’s set, but the show often includes guest vocalists, audience participation, group sing-a-longs and even the occasional circus act.

Currently performing in support of their critically acclaimed 3rd full-length release Hear and Now available worldwide, The Brighton Beat have performed with and opened for many incredible artists such as Femi Kuti, Roy Hargrove, The Soul Rebels, March Forth Marching Band and Big Mean Sound Machine just to name a few. Numerous live engagements have received great acclaim in their homtown of NYC at The Brooklyn Bowl, The Blue Note, Joe’s Pub, Rockwood Music Hall, Club Bona-Fide and many more. The band has been estatic to build a strong following and community all over New England and have recently been honored to be featured as headliners of the Peekskill Jazz Fest and the Clayton Jazz Fest, and featured in many other national festivals.

Brighton Beat is performing at the Clayton Opera House on October 12 at 7:30pm.

