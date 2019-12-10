Don’t miss the final full moon of the decade on December 12

If you have a thing for moon phases or numbers then mark your calendar for this upcoming celestial event.

On Dec. 12 (12/12) at 12:12 a.m. ET the Cold Moon will become a full moon, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

“The midwinter full moon has a high trajectory across the sky, causing it to sit above the horizon for a longer period of time,” Farmers’ Almanac explained.

The final full moon of the lunar cycle this year, and of the decade, is also known as the “Long Night’s Moon” — a fitting title as winter solstice nears which brings longer, darker nights.

And to top off the numerical calendar fun, the next day is Friday the 13th.