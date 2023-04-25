TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Department of Transportation confirms exclusively to NewsChannel 9 that a truck belonging to one of its contractors hit the CSX railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway Monday morning.

The confirmation ends hours of conflicting reports, including the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office saying the bridge wasn’t hit.

After NewsChannel 9 shared the state’s confirmation with the Sheriff’s Office, the agency’s spokesperson, Tom Newton, said the investigation is being reopened after his deputies were given inaccurate information after responding to the scene.

Netwon said he got a second confirmation of the hit from the truck’s owner and state-hired contractor, CP Ward.

Initially, Newton’s deputies were told there wasn’t a hit but that the truck was parked close to the bridge for repairs to damages from previous truck crashes.

According to a count by NewsChannel 9, this is the fifth truck to this the bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway this year.