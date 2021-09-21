Double stabbing leaves 2 dead in Herkimer County

TOWN OF WARREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating an incident in Herkimer County in which two people were stabbed to death.

When Troopers and EMTs arrived at 1402 State Route 167 in the Town of Warren at around 7:11 p.m. on Sunday for a stabbing call, they found a man and woman, both dead from stab wounds.

Police say the suspect was located in the front yard with a cut to his neck, and was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital. He underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The names of all those involved will not be released until the families of the deceased are notified.