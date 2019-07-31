Dousing cops with water could be a felony in NY

NEW YORK (NEW10) – Videos of New York City Police officers being drenched in water last week has prompted New York lawmakers to consider making the act a felony.

Assemblyman Michael LiPetri (R-Massapequa) introduced legislation that would make it a felony to throw or spray water, or any other substance against an on-duty police officer or peace officer.

The offense would be known as menacing a police officer in the second-degree. Those convicted could face up to one to four years in prison.

“These men and women go to work each day to protect our communities, unsure if they will return home to their families. They should be treated with the utmost respect and dignity by all, “said Assemblyman LiPetri.

LiPetri says due to the viral nature of social media, it could create copy-cats across New York and the nation.