GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Downed trees have been reported along two sections of Warren Street in the city of Glens Falls. The city is in a snow emergency as the North Country and Capital Region endure 8 to 12 inches of snowfall – potentially as much as 12-to-16 – from Monday night into Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, the city said downed trees had been reported at two points on Warren Street. One came down by its intersection with McDonald Street near Stewart’s Shops, and another just east, by Buckley Tire and Rogers Street, according to information from city Department of Public Works Superintendent Tom Girard.

The snow emergency came into effect at 8 p.m. Monday night, and will last until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heavy snow is expected to continue to fall throughout Tuesday, with the 8-12 forecast inches of accumulation coming along with 30-to-35 mph winds. Residents and businesses with fire hydrants are asked to keep them clear, if possible, in case of emergency use need.