Downtown Farmers Market returns to Clinton Square in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Clinton Square in Syracuse will be lively once again on Tuesdays with the return of the Downtown Farmers Market.

Starting early Tuesday morning, vendors lined the streets, getting ready for opening day. Some people are coming back for the first time in two years, others are returning after working at farmers’ markets throughout the pandemic.

The farmers market in Clinton Square did take place in the summer of 2020, but it wasn’t the same. The Downtown Committee of Syracuse had to follow all pandemic protocols, which meant everyone needed to be masked and 6 feet apart. Because of that, they had to cut a lot of vendors off their usual roster of 50-plus farmers and sellers.

RAIN OR SHINE:

The @downtownSYR Farmers Market is back on! More than a dozen vendors are lining Clinton Square right now for opening day.



This will happen every Tuesday 8AM-3PM.



After the pandemic woes, the vendors could really use the business.



More tonight at 6 @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/MEfxJXbvHr — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancNC9) June 8, 2021

This year, they will be maintaining some breathing room between the tents, but if you’re vaccinated, you won’t need to mask up. People who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask.

The rain put a damper on the start of opening day, but still, dozens if vendors opened up shop.

With more workers coming downtown, Director of Operations, Chuck McFadden, hopes more people will stop by this year.

“Most markets are a destination market. We rely on a captive crowd. Usually, we have 30,000 employees downtown, visitors, and stuff like that. And we didn’t have that last year,” McFadden said.

The Downtown Committee of Syracuse took a survey and found that around 80 percent of all downtown employees will be back to work in person within the next few weeks.

The Downtown Farmers Market is open, rain or shine, every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It runs until October 12. At the peak of the season, they hope to have more than 50 vendors selling their products in Clinton Square.