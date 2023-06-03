LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An annual publication and gallery exhibit at the Lake George Arts Project asks students a simple question. What does it mean to dream?

“Dream” is the subject of the 38th annual Talent Unlimited Literary Arts Journal, released this month alongside an exhibition of some of the dreams to be found within. 50 works of art and 50 pieces of writing were selected by juries of local artists and writers, from a pool of submissions by students in grades 7-12 across the region.

On Saturday, June 10, those who want to see student art and imagination up close can attend an artists’ reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lake George Arts Project Courthouse Gallery. Over 40 of this year’s featured submissions will remain on display at the gallery until Tuesday, June 20.

The Talent Unlimited Literary Arts Journal is an annual publication of Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES. The journal serves as a chance for young writers and artists to have their works seen, and expose them to the workings of juried shows and selection processes.

The Lake George Arts Project Courthouse Gallery is located at the corner of Canada and Lower Amherst Streets in the village of Lake George. The gallery is open Wednesday-Friday, from noon to 5 p.m., as well as Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.